Police searching for woman who pretended she was pregnant and stole another woman’s purse

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a woman who pretended she was pregnant, stole another woman’s purse and went on a shopping spree.

Police say that a woman who lives in Quail Creek was unloading her car when she came back outside and saw another woman walking away from her car in her driveway.

The woman reportedly claimed she was looking for someone and said she was pregnant.

A short time later, the victim realized the lump under the suspect’s shirt was not a baby bump, but was her stolen purse.

By that time, the suspect had already left the scene in her own car.

The suspect reportedly took the victim’s credit card on a shopping spree.

The suspect is described as a white female with red hair. The victim told police the suspect wore a leg brace and had missing front teeth.

She may be driving a blue 2006 Toyota Scion.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.