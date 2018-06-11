Texas bar sued for its alleged role in mass shooting that left 8 dead

PLANO, Texas – A lawsuit has been filed against a Texas bar for its alleged role in a mass shooting at a home during a Dallas Cowboys watch party.

According to the report from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, bartenders at ‘The Local Public House’ in Plano noticed that Spencer Hight was highly intoxicated. However, the report states that bartenders served him drinks anyway.

The report states that Hight ordered two gin and tonics at 2:39 p.m. on Sept. 10 before leaving the bar. He returned four hours later and ordered two beers and a shot of vodka.

KTVT reports that Hight was “unsteady on his feet and staggered around the bar, running into tables and walking sideways.”

Bartenders also noticed that Hight had a large, fixed blade knife. It is against the law to have a gun or a knife in a bar, but police were never called.

KTVT reports that bartenders also noticed that Hight was acting strange, and they even called the bar’s owner about it. However, the owner told them not to call police.

After he left the bar, Hight went to the home of his estranged wife and shot and killed her and seven other people.

The lawsuit from the victims’ families named the bartender and the bar as defendants. It is asking for $1 million in damages.