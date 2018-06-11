Turtles with items glued to their shells are struggling to survive in Lake Texoma

POTTSBORO, Texas – Employees at a popular lake say they are concerned after finding several turtles who have been abused.

Recently, the staff at Grandpappy Point Marina at Lake Texoma say they found a turtle with rhinestones glued to its shell. Officials say the turtle was struggling to swim due to the added weight of the stones.

Another turtle was also found with coins glued to its shell.

“They are actually supposed to absorb sun through their shell and through their skin, and they get hung up on stuff,” Daziraye Wald told KTEN. “It’s not good all the way around, so they need to make sure they need to be doing it safely with organic stuff or don’t release them into the wild to fend on their own.”

Officials say decorated reptiles are also more likely to be targeted by predators.