Dad’s post of changing daughter’s diaper on bathroom floor going viral

A father’s post about having to change his daughter on the floor of a public restroom is going viral.

Chris Mau took to social media after he had to change his daughter on the floor due to the lack of a changing table in the men’s restroom.

“I’m getting pretty sick of having to change my daughter on a disgusting floor because the only changing table in the place is located in the women’s bathroom,” Mau said on Facebook.

Mau said he decided to go on a walk with his daughter when the incident happened, so he did not have a car and there was no counter space between the two sinks in the bathroom.

“It’s crazy to imagine I know but there are guys who take care of their kids too,” Mau said. “If it’s a public place with public restrooms in the generation of equality among genders and races then how about making sure us fathers can change our children’s diapers on a [expletive] changing table like the mother’s can. Am I asking too much?”

Mau’s post has been shared more than 140,000 times on Facebook.