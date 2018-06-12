Group says coalition against medical marijuana question is growing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- A coalition against an upcoming state question says their coalition is gaining momentum.

With just two weeks until Oklahomans will vote on State 788 regarding medical marijuana, Pat McFerron said campaign efforts continue to run strong.

McFerron is a campaign consultant for the group "SQ788 Is Not Medical."

"We have business leaders who are concerned this state question will not allow them to have a drug-free work place. We have doctors who don’t see giving someone a license for two years is the same as having that ongoing doctor-patient relationship for specific medical needs," McFerron said. "It’s much tougher to raise money on a no-campaign, but we do have the business community, the medical community, law enforcement, all of these groups are chipping and you’ll start seeing the campaign more and more."

Groups opposing State 788 claim they are not against medical marijuana, but they are against the question itself because it is "poorly written." According to McFerron, it's less about medicinal marijuana and more about recreational marijuana.

"So, somebody at the Chesapeake Arena could light up. You can't keep someone from lighting up in a hotel room, sitting at a McDonald's, sitting at a restaurant because it will be elevated to a medicine and they'll have the right to use that wherever they want," he said.

Supporters of State Question 788, including Bud Scott, say that argument has no merit.

"70 percent of cannabis consumed is not in smokeable format, so these concerns that people are going to be out smoking joints is just really not true. Most people are using this in pill formats and edible formats," Scott told News 4.

Scott is the executive director of New Health Solutions Oklahoma, which funds the 'Yes On 788' campaign. He told us there's a reason why the state question is written the way it is.

"We're talking about an entire form of medicine and an entire new industry in Oklahoma, so we cannot address everything in a five-page state question. It's just unrealistic," he said.

For the next couple of weeks, he said they'll continue to push out their message.

"Our organization New Health Solutions Oklahoma has attempted to work with the state and Oklahoma City chambers of commerce to address their perceived concerns with 788 through the legislative session. They opted to back off from that corporation and enter into this `no` campaign," he said.

Voters will decide on State Question 788 on June 26.