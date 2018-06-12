KFOR anchors talk about life before 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Have you ever looked back at old pictures or video of yourself and say, 'What was I thinking?!'

Well, News 4 thought it would be fun to look back at our old audition and resume tapes.

4 p.m., 5 p.m and 6:30 p.m. anchor Lance West got his start in radio.

“I was rocking the valleys and shaking the shores of San Didaaago!" said West. “I put myself through college as an overnight disc jockey. I was Wild West on the radio.”

But, Lance soon found himself working his way through small market TV - from Yuma, Arizona, to Knoxville, Tennessee.

When he looks back on those tapes now?

"I was awful, brother. I was awful," West says with a chuckle. But, of course, he has now smoothed out those rough edges.

4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. anchor Heather Holeman got her start in Topeka, Kansas.

"I lived in a dinky, little, tiny, tiny one-bedroom apartment in a bad part of town,” Holeman remembers.

She learned the in’s and out’s of covering local news there and also found out about the to-do over the do.

"I had a football helmet hairstyle and it was brown,” Holeman recalls. “The reason is because we were so young right out of college and our news director said, ‘You know, you'll really look older and more professional.’ Ugh. So embarrassing.”

6 p.m. and 10 p.m. anchor Joleen Chaney interned at KFOR before getting a job in Wichita Falls, Texas.

"What I remember most was I couldn't wait to hurry up and get back here," Chaney said.

And what does she think when she looks back at those tapes from the early days?

"I don't look back at those tapes!” she said with a big laugh.

Meteorologist Mike Morgan knew what he wanted to do way before 4!

"I interned with the National Weather service at 13,” Morgan said.

Morgan, who is from Tulsa, interned with legendary Tulsa TV weather personality Don Woods.

"I was cleaning out his paint markers and loving every minute of it. To keep the paint markers from clogging on television. They had to flow that free paint as you drew the cold front. As you drew the L’s and you drew the H’s on the weather maps, so that was my primary job. Then you went to radar then doppler radar. So, I went from paint markers to doppler radar in a total of 2 years in the early 80s. An incredible time.”

Our sports director Brian Brinkley has long had sportscaster in his sights as a career. And Channel 4 was part of who he was even as a kid.

"I grew up watching your dad and Bob Barry,” Brinkley said.

He was fortunate to get a job right out of OU shooting and editing for the KFOR sports department working with the two legends, Bob Barry Senior and Bob Barry Jr.

But, he also quickly learned how things were done when you worked for Senior.

“With Bob Senior, he would tell you the rules and if you didn't do it, you'd get called on the carpet,” Brinkley remembers.

And early on, Brinkley found himself on the carpet a lot.

“I was really to the point, of, this is not what I’ve signed up for. I don't want this," he said.

But then, just in the nick of time, Brinkley suddenly became one of Bob’s favorites.

"I just needed a few weeks to learn how Bob Senior wanted to do everything," Brinkley says. “Once I learned that, he loved me."

And as for Kevin Ogle, in Lawton, Oklahoma in the early 80s, he was a weekend anchor. His first full-time anchor job was in Fort Smith at KFSM Channel 5.

Those were special, memorable and challenging times for all of us - Before 4