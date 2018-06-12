Medical examiner identifies body found in truck at Lake Thunderbird

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner positively identified the body of a man found inside of a truck at Lake Thunderbird last week.

On Saturday, a truck was found near the Hog Creek Ramp at Lake Thunderbird.

Authorities say when they pulled the truck from the lake, they discovered the body of a man.

Officials said Saturday they believed it to be missing 74-year-old Charles French, however, they could not give a positive identification at that time.

Family members say Charles French had been living in Grady County for nearly three decades and was in the process of moving to Newalla.

“In the process, stopped at a friend’s residence here in the City of Norman to pick up a pickup truck from him, and then continue the moving process,” said Sarah Jensen, with the Norman Police Department.

He was last seen leaving his friend’s house in Norman on May 2 in that borrowed pickup truck, and he never made it to Newalla.