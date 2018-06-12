“My son could die anytime,” Oklahoma family heartbroken after thieves steal donation jar for kidney transplant

ALTUS, Okla. – An Oklahoma family is heartbroken after money that was meant to help save a man’s life was stolen.

“I’ve been working long hours to help my son, and this is the only way that I can help my son. This is the best I can do as a mother,” said Oralia Rose Morena.

Eric Moreno was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes when he was just 10-years-old. Since then, he has been battling kidney failure.

His mother says that doctors told them that he would be lucky to make it to 35 without a transplant. Now at 34-years-old, Eric is in need of a kidney and pancreas transplant.

“Now, both of his kidneys don’t work. He’s at the final stages of renal failure. That’s why we’re trying to raise $7,000 for his kidney and his pancreas transplant,” she said.

Moreno says that they need the money in order to get Eric moved up to priority status on the transplant list.

“Because he’s been on dialysis for more than 10 years. Some people don’t make it up to 10 years and it’s a life or death situation for my son. My son could die anytime,” Moreno told KSWO.

To help raise money for the surgery, Moreno put a donation jar at Jimbo’s Convenience Store in Altus.

Last week, KSWO report that two people walked into the store and stole the donation jar.

“It hurts me to know and see those videos. I’m very upset because I’ve worked long and consuming hours for this just for someone to have a wild hair take it and say it’s OK, nobody will know. Well, they’ll know, they’ve got cameras. Someone’s watching you and they’ll know and they’re going to turn you in,” Moreno said.