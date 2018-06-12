× No arrests made in early morning shooting in Anadarko

ANADARKO, Okla. – Authorities say no arrests have been made following the shooting of a man in Anadarko.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, dispatchers with the Anadarko Police Department received a call about a shooting in the 1500 block of American Street.

When officers responded to the scene, they found a 32-year-old Native American man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital before he was transferred to an Oklahoma City hospital.

At this point, investigators have spoken with several people but no arrests have been made.

“It appears this was an isolated incident and the citizens of Anadarko are not [in] danger as a result of this situation,” a news release from the police department read.