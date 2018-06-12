× Officials: Body found in truck at Lake Thunderbird is missing Norman man

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities are releasing more information after the body of a man was discovered inside a truck in Lake Thunderbird last week.

For more than a month, loved ones searched for answers after Charles French suddenly disappeared.

Family members say Charles French had been living in Grady County for nearly three decades and was in the process of moving to Newalla.

“In the process, stopped at a friend’s residence here in the City of Norman to pick up a pickup truck from him, and then continue the moving process,” Sarah Jensen, with the Norman Police Department, told News 4.

He was last seen leaving his friend’s house in Norman on May 2 in that borrowed pickup truck, and he never made it to Newalla.

The case got a break on Saturday when a truck was found near the Hog Creek Ramp at Lake Thunderbird.

Authorities say when they pulled the truck from the lake, they discovered the body of a man.

"We don’t have positive identification of the person that’s inside of the vehicle right now, but based on the circumstances and stuff...it’s going to be a pretty good guess that it is [Charles French]," Agent Steve Tanner, with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, told News 4 on Saturday.

On Tuesday, OSBI officials told KFOR that a preliminary autopsy has confirmed that the man in the truck is Charles French.

Investigators say the body did not have any visible signs of trauma, so a full autopsy will have to be completed to find out French's cause and manner of death.