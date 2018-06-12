Officials: Fire in northwestern Oklahoma has burned thousands of acres

PORTER, Okla. – Fire crews in northwestern Oklahoma are battling a massive wildfire that has consumed thousands of acres.

Oklahoma Forestry Services says the ‘Porter Fire’ has already burned over 4,000 acres across Oklahoma and New Mexico.

Right now, the fire is about 30 percent contained.

Officials say Monday was challenging due to the high temperatures and low-relative humidity.

Firefighters are working to patrol the existing fire line across the Mesa to prevent the fire from spreading.

Officials say crews from Oklahoma Forestry Services, Cimarron County, Texas County, National Guard helicopters, New Mexico Forestry Service and Rabbit Ear Fire Department are working together to contain the fire.