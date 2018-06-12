Oklahoma fishermen catch massive alligator snapping turtle

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. – Game wardens say a couple of fishermen got more than they bargained for when they were fishing in the Little River near Broken Bow.

On Saturday, Oklahoma game wardens say Jonathan Van Fleet and Anthony Dover realized an alligator snapping turtle was caught on one of their trot lines.

Amazingly, the fishermen were able to pull the nearly 100 pound turtle from the river and safely removed the hook from its mouth.

Immediately, they called Oklahoma Game Warden Mark Hannah.

Hannah says the alligator snapping turtle was over four feet long, and appeared to be in good health.

It was successfully returned to the Little River.

“The taking of an Alligator Snapping Turtle is prohibited in the State of Oklahoma. They are very dangerous to handle and it is advised that you use caution when dealing with them. The bite from a turtle this large can easily remove a finger, or even your hand,” the Oklahoma Game Wardens’ Facebook page states.