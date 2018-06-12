Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly shooting his half-brother

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested in connection with the shooting of his half-brother.

Garvin County Sheriff Larry Rhodes told KXII that a man was seen walking down a county road on Sunday afternoon.

“This person that was walking had told our caller that he thinks he has shot his brother and that his brother needed an ambulance nearby,” Rhodes said.

Authorities say they soon learned that 36-year-old Andy Brownlee was at a Lindsey hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

“The victim told us he was afraid he was going to die. He couldn’t walk and he had to crawl to a roadway, where he actually flagged down an oil field worker, who was the person who gave him a ride into Lindsey,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes says Andy was shot behind the ear and above his ankle with a .22 caliber rifle.

He told investigators that his half-brother, 23-year-old Randy Brownlee, Jr., shot him following an argument.

Deputies ultimately arrested Randy Brownlee, Jr. on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.