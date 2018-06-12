Ongoing dispute between 2 Oklahoma City men turns deadly

OKLAHOMA CITY – An ongoing dispute between two Oklahoma City men ended in a deadly stabbing.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, police were called to reports of a stabbing in the 1400 block of S.W. 45th St.

Investigators learned there has been an ongoing dispute between 32-year-old Aaron Defendini and 59-year-old Dennis Moody.

Monday, officials say that dispute escalated into an altercation between the two men.

At some point during the altercation, authorities say Moody stabbed Defendini.

Defendini was transported to a local hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Mooney was arrested at the scene.

He is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.