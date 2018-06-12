× Residents at apartment complex asking for help with plumbing problems

OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents of an Oklahoma City apartment complex are fed up with plumbing issues that have allegedly flooded several units.

Candace Prioleaux lives at the Meadowbrook Apartments, located near N.W. 36th and Meridian.

“I’m very stressed and very upset,” Prioleaux said.

She said her bathtub has been flooding and is filled with brown water that is giving off a foul odor.

“After Memorial Day, before June 1st was when I put in the request. I was like, ‘Hey, there’s water that’s not draining. Can you come fix it?’ Then there was more water that flooded about June 1st,” Prioleaux said.

That water flooded her bathroom and seeped all the way downstairs to her kitchen.

She said she can’t even bathe at home.

“I’m just like okay, I have to move somewhere else. The manager doesn’t want to let me out of my lease. She said that it’s a habitable living situation. I’m like, I can’t bathe,” Prioleaux said.

Prioleaux said management won’t let her out of her lease, so she has sought out legal counsel.