Thunder Summer League Schedule Set

The schedule for the Las Vegas NBA Summer League was released on Tuesday, and for the first time since 2009, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Thunder will play three games in pool play, then at least two more games in bracket play in the Summer League, which will conclude with the championship game July 17.

Here are the Thunder’s scheduled games, with central times:

July 6 Charlotte 4:30 pm

July 7 Brooklyn 6:00 pm

July 9 Toronto 2:30 pm

July 11-12 Bracket games

All 30 NBA teams are playing in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Thunder had been playing in the Orlando Summer League in recent years, but Orlando is not hosting that event this year.