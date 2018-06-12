× Vince Gill set to perform in Tulsa in August

TULSA, Okla. – Vince Gill is set to perform in August at the River Spirit Casino in Tulsa.

Gill has sold more than 26 million albums, won 20 Grammy’s and earned 18 CMA awards.

His most recent album, Down to My Last Bad Habit, which he produced with engineer Justin Niebank, is his first solo album as a part of a new deal with MCA – the label he joined in 1989.

Gill will be performing at the River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, on August 16 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale here June 15.

Click here for more information on another one of Gill’s upcoming concerts.