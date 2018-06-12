× Voters in 14 Oklahoma counties to decide whether or not to modernize alcohol laws

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – In a couple of weeks, voters in 14 counties across Oklahoma will vote whether to modernize their alcohol laws.

Right now, several counties have liquor-by-the-drink sales propositions on the June 26 ballot, giving voters the choice of whether they want to change their ‘dry’ status and allow on-premise sales of full-strength beer, wine and mixed drinks.

Those counties are as follows:

Adair

Alfalfa

Beaver

Caddo

Cimarron

Coal

Cotton

Dewey

Harmon

Harper

Haskell

Hughes

Roger Mills

Washita.

Officials say liquor-by-the-drink sales restrictions have been in place since 1959 when Oklahoma repealed Prohibition. At the time, several counties did not want full-strength beer, wine or liquor to be sold in restaurants, bars or other locations. Instead, they only allowed 3.2 percent beer to be sold in on-premise locations.

Since State Question 792 was approved by voters in 2016, all beer across Oklahoma will be regulated the same way. Now, dry counties will have to decide whether or not they want to update their liquor-by-the-drink laws.

If voters do not approve the changes, restaurants, bars and other locations will not be allowed to sell any alcohol beginning Oct. 1.