5-year-old boy attacked by mysterious creature

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – A young Minnesota boy is recovering after he was attacked by an animal in his front yard.

Xavier Garza was in his front yard on Friday when he spotted a “kitty” and tried to pick it up.

“And picked up, he got on my face and he bite me or scratch,” the 5-year-old said.

Xavier says when he picked up the animal, it scratched and bit him. As a result, Xavier bit the animal’s ear and pushed it away.

Detroit Lakes Chief of Police Steve Todd says officers showed pictures of Xavier’s wounds to a local vet and other experts, who say they were not caused by an ordinary house cat.

“The spread between the claws and the marks left on the boy’s head were too far apart, they felt, to match up to a normal cat,” Todd told KVLY.

Instead, experts say it may be a distempered raccoon or fisher. When Xavier and his brother were shown pictures of the animals, they said the creature didn’t look like either of them.

However, they told their mother it looked like a lynx-bobcat hybrid.

At this point, officials say they do not know exactly what caused the boy’s injuries.