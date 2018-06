Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Oklahoma standout Buddy Hield was back in Oklahoma Wednesday, hosting a one-day basketball camp at Southmoore High School.

Hield's foundation and three donors helped pay for 15 underprivileged kids to attend the camp.

The Sacramento Kings guard has held the camp each year since leaving OU, and it's one way to give back to the community in which he thrived in as a Sooner player.