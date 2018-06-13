Hezekiah and Isaiah in the Old Testament, their seals on display in Edmond’s Armstrong Auditorium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA -- They aren't much bigger than a pair of cuff links, two bits of clay with some interesting writing on them.

But if you can read ancient Hebrew, on of them says it belongs to a King Hezekiah, son of Ahaz.

The other says it's owner is Isaiah.

"So there are 16 verses total," says curator Bred MacDonald, "where Isaiah and Hezekiah were mentioned in the Bible."

MacDonald tells us both artifacts were found near Jerusalem's Temple Mount.

He is a part of an archeological team claiming they are seals from letters written by a Judean king and the same Isaiah who wrote a book in the Bible's Old Testament.

MacDonald continues, "Hezekiah or Isaiah would write a document. They would put some words on a parchment and they would get a piece of soft clay. They would use this clay and imprint their seal into the soft clay."

MacDonald brought a couple of seals, or bullae, to Oklahoma a few years ago but these are a little different.

Hezekiah was a prominent king in the Bible.

Isaiah was his chief prophet.

To these scientists, independent confirmation of biblical history means a great deal.

The fact these tiny pieces of clay survived to the present is miraculous.

"To me that's what makes these so special," says MacDonald. "The fact they were found. The fact that they were so small. But there's so much history on a tiny piece of clay."

MacDonald brought a lot of artifacts with him to this latest show at the Armstrong Auditorium in Edmond: pottery made 2,700 years ago, inscriptions describing the siege of Jerusalem by an Assyrian king.

He even brought a replica section of the a spring Hezekiah had built inside the walls of the ancient city.

MacDonald explains, "Because he didn't want the Assyrians to have access to it."

It's been a very long time since this Judean king and his court prophet wrote notes back and forth from the Temple Mount.

The correspondence is gone, but proof they existed comes to us in the form of a tiny, but fascinating, return address.

For more information about the Hezekiah and Isaiah exhibit go to http://www.armstrongauditorium.org