“It’s very annoying,” Norman neighbors frustrated with ‘Hollywood Corners’

NORMAN, Okla. - People in north Norman said a local business is destroying their peace and quiet.

"The other night, I even heard men hooping and hollering over the music," said Allan Austin, who lives about half a mile from Hollywood Corners.

He said the live music is not what he signed up for when he moved into his home nearly 30 years ago.

“At nighttime, at least four nights a week, it’s very annoying," he said.

The city said Hollywood Corners is located on land that used to be zoned for agricultural but had a special permit when it was annexed with the city. The music became an issue about a year and a half ago after the business started allowing bands to play.

“The issue here is you have A-2 zoning," said Rick Knighton, assistant city manager for Norman. "You have a legal, non-conforming use as a restaurant, and the question became and the difficulty we were having was does that also allow for live, outdoor entertainment?”

“Toby Keith bought this place, and it’s been in our lives our whole life and our vision was to bring the live music back to Hollywood Corners," said Rodney Carothers, manager of Hollywood Corners. “The last thing I wanted it to do was be negative for one person or a hundred people.”

The issue went before the Norman City Council, and the council voted 8-1 in favor of rezoning the Hollywood Corners. The change allows live music.

"It says to me the city council basically controls people’s lives," Austin said.

“I invite them to come back and be part of it and, one of the nights that you say you’re going to go out and eat, why don’t you come to Hollywood Corners and eat and enjoy a band?" Carothers said.