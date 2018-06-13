× KFOR to Broadcast Finale of OSU Golf Series “Driven”

Oklahoma State’s men’s golf team completed the 2018 season with a national championship on their home course at Karsten Creek in Stillwater, and that 2018 season was documented thoroughly by the Golf Channel series “Driven.”

The series has former Cowboy golfer Rickie Fowler as executive producer, and it’s followed the entire season from start to finish.

The finale of the series will air on NBC this Saturday at 4:00 pm, and it’s an hour-long finale that will document OSU winning their 11th national championship.