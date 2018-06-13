× Man enters blind plea for role in 2017 St. Patrick’s Day murder

NORMAN, Okla. – A man pleaded guilty for his role in a 2017 St. Patrick’s Day murder.

21-year-old Dustin Gant entered a blind plea for first-degree murder and assault and battery charges.

Last year, police responded to a shooting near 12th Ave. NE and Alameda St.

Prosecutors say Gant shot and killed Xavier Baskeyfield.

He will be in court in September for sentencing.

He must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he’s eligible for parole.