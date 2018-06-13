Metro woman’s nonprofit giving hope to children in foster care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Separation from anything can be difficult. Imagine being a child and displaced from your parents, siblings and everything you know.

"The siblings in foster care are most often, pretty much all the time, separated from each other,” foster parent Carol Fletcher said.

With a troubled home life and a chaotic childhood, sometimes all they have is each other. But, a woman named Clotiel Howard is trying to change that by giving hope to children who often think there is none left.

"She has this big heart for foster kids,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher is a foster parent, and that’s how she met Howard who now runs a nonprofit called Hope for the Future. It is a cozy, home-like environment where separated families can have supervised visits.

"She actually gave up her job at CASA to do this,” Fletcher said. “That's how strongly she feels about it, it's nonprofit."

Another reason Fletcher nominated Howard for Pay It 4Ward.

Howard thinks she is preparing for a family visitation, but she was in for another surprise.

"I do this full-time. I resigned my position with CASA in February because I believed in my vision that God gave me," Howard told News 4. "When I was working with CASA as a training advocate supervisor, we had a young lady that came to me, and no one could really reach this little girl. I said, tell me about your siblings. She said she hardly got to see her siblings. I have to go upstairs to that room to see my siblings. I said, what are your hopes for the future? And when she told me that she had no hope and there was no hope for her future. That's where the name Hope for the Future came from."

And Howard's vision came to life.

"I told her there is always hope. No matter what your circumstances, there is hope for your future," she said.

Click here to view the Hope for the Future website.

