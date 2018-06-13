× Oklahoma City welcomes 50 new ‘Teach for America’ teachers to the state

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt welcomed 50 new ‘Teach for America’ teachers to Oklahoma on Wednesday morning.

City officials welcomed 50 new ‘Teach for America’ teachers to Oklahoma City on Wednesday, with a few of them heading down to the Lawton area as well.

According to officials with Teach for America, their vision is that one day each child in Oklahoma would have the opportunity to attain an excellent education.

Many of their teachers work in low-income communities.

“I started when I was 22-years-old and I survived my first year. It’s been an amazing experience but I’ve also grown quite a bit,” Malory Hudson, a current TFA teacher, said.

City officials, like Mayor Holt, are excited to help them continue to grow and they’re hoping to provide even greater opportunities for educators in the coming months.

“Here at the city level at least, we’re going to be talking over the next few months between the city and the school district and the business community and parents and anybody else who’s interested, about rallying around a new vision for public education in Oklahoma City and these young people here today will certainly be a part of that,” Holt said.