TULSA, Okla. – Oklahoma firefighters are used to saving homes from fires, but one was called to help in an adorable rescue.

James Smith, a Tulsa firefighter with Ladder 22 B Platoon, was called to rescue a puppy who was stuck in a storm drain on Tuesday.

Smith was able to climb down into the storm drain and rescue the puppy, who is named Makayla.

