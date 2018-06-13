Oklahoma teenager recovering after accidentally being shot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, Okla. - An Oklahoma teenager is still in the hospital after accidentally being shot through both feet.

Authorities say 18-year-old Landon Buss was home with his wife when the accident occurred.

His Winchester 3030 was loaded because he said there had been a suspicious man hanging around their property.

The gun was propped up on a cabinet when it fell, hitting the floor and causing the gun to fire.

The bullet traveled through part of Landon's ankle on one foot and shattered the heel of the other one.

Buss has already been through several surgeries.

Doctors have told him it will be at least a year before he can walk again.