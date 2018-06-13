Typical early summer weather pattern for the rest of this week

Police searching for suspect accused of shooting driver in Oklahoma City

Posted 1:50 pm, June 13, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for the suspect who is accused of opening fire on a family along the city’s northwest side.

On Tuesday evening, police were called to a reported shooting near N. Western Ave. and W. Hefner Rd.

Oklahoma City police tell News 4 a suspect opened fire on a vehicle that pulled out of the Dollar General parking lot. The driver was hit, causing them to crash into another car.

Officials say three victims were inside the vehicle, including a 7-year-old child, when the shooting occurred.

The driver was shot multiple times, but is expected to be OK.

However, the suspect is still on the run. He is described as a black man wearing black shorts and a hoodie, and he was seen getting into a maroon Lexus GX 460.

If you have any information on the shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.