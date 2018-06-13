× Settlement reached in utility case, rates for customers could drop

OKLAHOMA CITY — Parties involved in an ongoing OG&E rate case have reached a rate reduction settlement, officials announced Wednesday.

According to Attorney General Mike Hunter, the $64 million settlement with OG&E will result in lower utility bills for customers starting July if ultimately approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. The settlement figure is in addition to expected savings from a federal corporate income cut. In December, Hunter filed motions regarding file of Oklahoma’s leading utility companies including OG&E after an overhaul on federal income taxes was signed into law.

Hunter said the five companies would save $100 million annually and argued consumer rates should be reduced to amounts which reflected that.

With the new settlement announced Wednesday and savings from the federal income tax cut, the AG’s office said standard residential customers of OG&E will see an average reduction of $18.71 on their bills in July. Average savings for the months following will be around $4.44.

Non-residential customers, such as businesses and agencies, are expected to save about $32 million.

“I want to commend the Utility Regulation Unit in my office. The team worked tirelessly, representing OG&E customers to ensure the very best refund possible,” Hunter said.

Before it goes into effect, a majority of the three-member Corporation Commission must approve the settlement agreement.