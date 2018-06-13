Two Oklahoma men facing federal charges for murder, kidnapping

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. – Two men accused of kidnapping and murdering a woman in Seminole County are now facing federal charges.

Last April, officials said 27-year-old Matthew Onesimo Armstrong and 30-year-old Nicholas Earl Faulkner kidnapped and tied Nichole Owl to a tree in Seminole County. Armstrong believed that Owl was responsible for the theft of drugs and money from him, authorities say.

“One of the two, either Faulkner or Armstrong, believed it was an old Indian custom,” said Jessica Brown with the OSBI. “If you could not remember where you placed something, then you were to be tied to a tree and that would help you to remember.”

The men allegedly left Owl in the woods for several hours and later returned.

When Owl could not tell Armstrong where she hid the stolen items, he allegedly shot her several times.

Once she was dead, investigators said Armstrong and Faulkner returned to the scene with a woman and buried Owl's body.

Allegedly, the men poured concrete over her body before burying it.

“They knew the rain was coming," Brown said. "They were afraid, if they dug a hole and put the body in there, that it would float to the top.”

However, a witness came forward the next day and reported the murder to police.

Armstrong and Faulkner were arrested on complaints of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury returned an eight-count indictment against Armstrong and Faulkner for the crime.

The pair was charged with murder, kidnapping and related drugs and weapons violations.

If convicted of all counts, they could face the death penalty.