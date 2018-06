OKLAHOMA CITY – Verizon Wireless customers across Oklahoma reported outages Wednesday morning.

Verizon Wireless customers in the Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Duncan areas are experiencing outages, according to DownDetector, a site that tracks outages.

No word yet on how long it will take for service to be restored.

Officials with Verizon say they are working to fix the issue.

Many customers report they were told it would take a few hours before services are restored.

We will keep you updated.