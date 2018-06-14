Dogs attack woman trying to save cat in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. – A woman was attacked by three dogs in Yukon Thursday morning.

Around 9:15 a.m., a woman let her cat out and two dogs started attacking it, officials said.

When the woman tried to step in to save her cat, the dogs then started attacking her.

Several neighbors who saw the attack also stepped in to help.

Although the woman was injured, officials say she did not suffer serious injuries.

Police officers quickly arrived on scene.

One of the dogs was shot, but it did not die. The other dogs ran away, authorities said.

Authorities told KFOR the cat did not survive.

Initial reports indicate the two dogs were pit bulls; however that information has not been confirmed at this time.

KFOR is working to gather more information.