Officials identify victim found buried in backyard of Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified the victim found buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of a northwest Oklahoma City home.

Last week, investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they were called to a home in the 2200 block of N.W. 34th St. after receiving a report of a body in the backyard.

Investigators say the body found was buried in a shallow grave and covered with tires.

According to court documents, Jimmy Vongphakdy, 36, says he was digging to work on sewer lines and had no idea there was a body buried in his backyard.

Investigators asked Vongphakdy about his former girlfriend and he told them he hadn’t seen her in weeks.

However, neighbors say they saw her just a few days earlier.

Documents also say they received a phone call about a body in the house, which had been moved and buried in the backyard.

News 4 was able to see into the backyard and noted several large holes in the yard.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Jacalyn Elizabeth Russell.