Police investigate shooting in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – One man was transported with non life-threatening injuries after he was shot early Thursday morning.

Around midnight police responded to a shooting near S.W. 15th and Blackwelder.

When they arrived to the scene they found one man with a single gunshot wound.

There is no suspect description at this time.

