Officials: Top 15 Fugitive may be dressing as a woman to hide identity

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who has not reported to his probation officer has been placed on Oklahoma’s Top 15 Fugitive List.

Authorities say 36-year-old Jessie Allen was serving an eight-year sentence for concealing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine. He was released on probation in September.

However, he was listed as an absconder in January after failing to contact his probation officer.

Agents say Allen is likely in the Tulsa or Sapulpa area and may be trafficking methamphetamine.

Investigators say Allen’s associates say he will go out in public dressed as a woman to avoid being identified.

He was put on the Top 15 Fugitive List after he allegedly pulled a gun on the father of his ex-girlfriend, his membership in the Indian Brotherhood and his history of violence.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

He stands at 5’11” tall and weighs 190 pounds.

He has been in prison in the past for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, felony firearm possession, attempted larceny and possession of methamphetamine.

If you see him, call the DOC Fugitive Warrants Division at (405) 425-2570.