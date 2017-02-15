× Thunder’s Alex Abrines Headed to All-Star Weekend

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Abrines has been invited to play in the Rising Stars Challenge Game on All-Star Weekend in New Orleans this weekend.

Abrines will replace the injured Joel Embiid in the game that matches rookies against second year players.

The game is scheduled for Friday, February 17, at 8:00 pm central time.

Abrines will join OKC teammate Domantas Sabonis in the game.

It’s the first time two teammates have played in the game from a team with a winning record since 2009.