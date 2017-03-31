× Oklahoma soccer coach accused of sexting 14-year-old

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. – A soccer coach is accused of sexting one of his soccer players.

Pauls Valley police say Stephen Johnson, 38, was having inappropriate conversations with a 14-year-old girl through text messages.

Officers say some texts were sexual in nature and other messages were about smoking marijuana.

Police were alerted after the girl’s teacher and school officials found the messages between the two.

Johnson is a local soccer coach and is not employed by the school district.

He was arrested and booked into the Garvin County Jail for endeavoring to distribute a controlled dangerous substance to a minor, unlawful use of a telecommunication device in commission of a felony and making an obscene, lewd, lascivious filthy or indecent comment request, or suggestion by a telecommunication device.