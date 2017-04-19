× “He promised he would,” Oklahoma senator calling on President Trump to release tax returns

WASHINGTON – An Oklahoma Congressman is calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns following mounting criticism for the administration’s lack of transparency.

During a town hall meeting on Tuesday, Sen. James Lankford said that he thinks Trump should release his tax returns.

“He promised he would. He should keep his promise,” Lankford said.

Trump has refused to release his tax returns because he is currently being audited by the IRS. However, officials say there is nothing legally preventing him from releasing his returns..

Many Democrats have called on Trump to make his returns public, but Lankford is one of only a few Republicans to join their call.

The comments came after press secretary Sean Spicer confirmed Monday that Trump’s 2016 tax returns are under audit and therefore would not be released.

Pressed on whether Trump was prepared to rule out ever releasing his tax returns, Spicer demurred: “I’ll have to get back to you on that.”