Oklahoma woman finds dog hanging from fence with belt around its neck

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro woman wants some answers after she found a dog hanging from a fence.

The woman said the dog had a leather belt tied around its neck and a key hook was used to hang the dog from the fence.

She said she called animal welfare and was told to take pictures of the scene.

The woman and her husband then took down the dog, and she said animal welfare didn't call her back.

However, according to a neighbor, the animal was taken away a few days later.

Another woman who lives at the home said the dog didn't belong to her and she also called authorities.

We reached out to animal welfare but haven't heard back.