Homeless man loses everything after being targeted by thieves

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro man says he's lost everything after his vehicle was stolen.

Steven Shell is homeless and had been living out of his SUV.

Recently, he says a man assaulted him and stole his vehicle, which had all of his belongings inside it.

Police say they were able to locate the vehicle, but impounded the vehicle when they couldn't get a hold of Shell.

Shell says his phone was in his car when it was stolen.

News 4 checked with the impound lot and they told us Shell will needed to come to the lot with proper documentation to get his vehicle.

But Shell says he can't afford the $300 to get it out, and the fee is going up daily.

He says he now sleeps outside on the streets.