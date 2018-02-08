Oklahoma Corporation Commission votes to phase out fee placed on land-line customers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Some Oklahoma customers will be saving a few bucks thanks to a decision by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission voted unanimously to phase out the Oklahoma High Cost Fund. The fee is placed on the bills of Oklahomans who still have traditional land-line service that includes intrastate long distance.

Officials say the fee was designed in 1996 to ensure adequate rural telephone service at reasonable rates by companies with fewer than 15,000 customers.

“When the OHCF was first put into place, land-line phone service was the norm for Oklahomans. But we now live in an age where the land-line customer base is shrinking every day, meaning fewer and fewer Oklahomans have to pay more and more for the OHCF,” Commissioner Dana Murphy explained.

Commissioners say the 150 percent surcharge on land-line intrastate long distance service will begin to be reduced in February of 2019. The fee will be completely phased out by February 2022.