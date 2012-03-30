Fire Weather Warning

Areas affected: Bryan, OK; Pontotoc, OK; Texas, OK; Jefferson, OK; Lincoln, OK; Caddo, OK; Pittsburg, OK; Grady, OK; Alfalfa, OK; Jackson, OK; Woods, OK; Major, OK; Custer, OK; Oklahoma, OK; Carter, OK; Ellis, OK; Pottawatomie, OK; Atoka, OK; Hughes, OK; Osage, OK; Beaver, OK; Washington, OK; Okmulgee, OK; Washita, OK; Noble, OK; Garfield, OK; Tulsa, OK; Kay, OK; McClain, OK; Cimarron, OK; Okfuskee, OK; Seminole, OK; Stephens, OK; Creek, OK; Johnston, OK; Harper, OK; Love, OK; Comanche, OK; Canadian, OK; Dewey, OK; Blaine, OK; Beckham, OK; Kingfisher, OK; Coal, OK; McIntosh, OK; Roger Mills, OK; Pawnee, OK; Logan, OK; Payne, OK; Tillman, OK; Murray, OK; Grant, OK; Cotton, OK; Garvin, OK; Woodward, OK; Kiowa, OK; Harmon, OK; Greer, OK; Marshall, OK; Cleveland, OK



326 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017



…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY

FOR ALL OF THE TEXAS AND OKLAHOMA PANHANDLES…



* Affected Area…In Oklahoma…Cimarron…Texas and Beaver. In

Texas…Dallam…Sherman…Hansford…Ochiltree…Lipscomb…

Hartley…Moore…Hutchinson…Roberts…Hemphill…Oldham…

Potter…Carson…Gray…Wheeler…Deaf Smith…Randall…

Armstrong…Donley and Collingsworth.



* 20 Foot Winds…west 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.



* Relative Humidity…dropping down to as low as 9 percent this

afternoon.



* Timing…Critical to Extremely Critical fire weather

conditions are expected start around 10 AM to 12 PM CST

Thursday and are expected to end around 8 PM to 9 PM CST

Thursday evening.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now…or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures will

create favorable weather for rapid fire growth and spread. Avoid

activities that promote open flames and sparks.



Wind Advisory

Areas affected: Texas, OK



Including the cities of Guymon, Spearman, Gruver, Borger,

Panhandle, White Deer, and Claude

323 AM CST Thu Feb 23 2017



…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CST THIS

EVENING…



The National Weather Service in Amarillo has issued a Wind

Advisory…which is in effect from noon today to 7 PM CST this

evening. The High Wind Watch is no longer in effect.



* Timing…12 PM to 7 PM Thursday.



* Winds…west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.



* Impacts…High winds can blow down small outbuildings and

break limbs. Sudden wind gusts can cause drivers to lose

control… especially in lightweight or high profile vehicles.

Strong winds can cause blowing dust…reducing visibility…

and cause flying debris. Isolated power outages could be

possible.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…



A Wind Advisory means that winds of 35 mph are expected. Winds

this strong can make driving difficult…especially for high

profile vehicles. Use extra caution.



