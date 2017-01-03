× Police: Man arrested after allegedly pulling knife on stranger at Oklahoma City bar

OKLAHOMA CITY- An Oklahoma City man was arrested after allegedly threatening a stranger at a bar and destroying a piece of property.

On Dec. 30, officers were called to the Pump Bar following a reported assault by a man walking with his motorcycle.

Witnesses told police that they saw a man, who was later identified as 48-year-old John Trent McGee, riding his motorcycle when he heard a loud pop.

At that point, McGee reportedly started pushing his bike south on Walker in front of the bar.

According to the arrest affidavit, McGee pulled out a knife and allegedly pointed it at a man and called him names. Witnesses then told police that McGee grabbed one of the bar’s pink flamingos and threw it into the street, destroying it.

McGee was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, destruction of private property and disorderly conduct.

The affidavit alleges that while taking him to jail, McGee allegedly cursed at officers and said, “f*** your armed forces.”