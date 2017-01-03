Body believed to be missing 6-year-old Colorado boy found in park pond

AURORA, Colo. — The search for a 6-year-old boy has likely come to a tragic end.

Authorities say 6-year-old David Puckett was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at his home in Aurora, Colorado.

Investigators said they believed Puckett likely left his home on his own, adding that it is something he has done in the past.

“David is a good kid,” his mother, Stephanie, said. “The coat he was wearing is not that thick, with how cold it is I’m worried something really bad could happen to him. And if you guys can, please help me find him.”

On the fourth day of searching, rescue crews made a tragic discovery.

According to KDVR, a body believed to be that of 6-year-old David Puckett was found in a park pond on Tuesday morning.

Dive crews began checking the pond at Olympic Park, an area that was not far from Puckett’s home.

Officials say a body of a boy was found just before 10 a.m. in the pond, underneath the ice.

The area around the pond is being treated as a crime scene, but there are no indications to believe it’s anything but an accident,Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said.

“I have the very unfortunate news of letting you know that in a pond … that we found the body of what appears to be a child inside the pond underneath the ice,” Metz said at a news conference. “At this time, we cannot give a positive indication on the child. However, because of this information and our suspicion, I had the unfortunate experience of having to inform David’s family of what we had found.”

Metz said it will take some time to produce a positive identification. Metz said a thorough investigation will be conducted to determine what happened.

“Although we don’t have a positive identification, the family is devastated,” Metz said.