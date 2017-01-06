× Shawnee man helped identify alleged killer before he died

SHAWNEE, Okla. – A Shawnee man helped identify his alleged killer before he died.

Isaiah Anthony Harjo, 27, was shot multiple times inside his apartment at Chapel Ride Apartments, the Shawnee News-Star reports.

Officers found Harjo lying on the ground outside of his apartment.

He was immediately transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

However, before he died, Harjo identified the man who shot him, an affidavit states.

“Antonio shot me,” Harjo reportedly told police, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police believe the victim was referring to 18-year-old Antonio Maurice Sambrano.

Sambrano has since been arrested for first-degree murder.