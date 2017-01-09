× T. Boone Pickens back to work after suffering minor stroke

STILLWATER, Okla. – An oil tycoon and prominent booster of Oklahoma State University announced that he is back working after suffering a stroke.

Officials say T. Boone Pickens suffered a mini-stroke a few days before Christmas. He was hospitalized for a few days before going home.

The Oklahoma State alumnus shocked everyone when he announced the health scare on Twitter.

“Experienced a ministroke. Will be another ‘Old Man Makes a Comeback’ story. Back to working in the office. I think. Kidding. More later,” he wrote.

The 88-year-old hasn’t lost his sense of humor, but says he will be taking it easy for the next three months.

KXAS reports that Pickens’ publicist says that his ability to speak was affected, and he has been undergoing speech therapy.