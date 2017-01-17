× Hollywood in the Heartland: ‘I Can Only Imagine’ filmed in the Sooner State

OKLAHOMA CITY — It is the most played Christian radio single in history.

And now, “I Can Only Imagine” is the next faith based film to grace the big screen.

“They know how that song makes them feel, but they don’t know the journey the song writer took to bring the song to the world,” Co-writer Brent McCorkle said.

It’s a true life story of the lead singer of Mercy Me.

And the entire project was filmed here in Oklahoma.

“We’ve had people from the film commission. They’ve just gone out of their way to make all of us feel welcome,” Trace Adkins told us.

The film features a potpourri of fresh faces and Hollywood heavy hitters like Dennis Quaid and Cloris Leachman.

But the real star of “I Can Only Imagine” may be the great state of Oklahoma.

“I would definitely come back to Oklahoma. I love the state. I love the people. The movie is better for it,” Director Andrew Erwin said.

Join us tonight at 10 p.m. for a behind the scenes look at the making of the movie. Lance West goes one-on-one with the stars about how they spent their downtime in the Sooner State.