× GRAPHIC: Spouse of former Oklahoma church official accused of molesting young girls

GOLDSBY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing charges after allegedly molesting two young girls.

According to court records, the husband of the former children’s director at Goldsby Baptist Church was arrested after two children came forward with allegations against Dodson.

On June 6, 2016, a 14-year-old girl told a family member that Brad Dodson “touched her private area using his foot.”

Court documents show that the victim told investigators that Dodson would massage her feet, legs and back. When Dodson would start massaging toward her groin, the victim says she “would have to tell Brad to stop.”

She also told investigators that she saw Dodson’s genitals when staying at his home.

A couple of weeks later, the victim and another teenager were out with their church youth group when the girl told the victim that the same thing happened to her while she was at his home.

Court affidavits show that the second victim claimed that Dodson’s foot “had touched her private area [while] camping out in a tent.”

The victim told authorities that it happened twice. The second time, police say Dodson had a “toe massager on his big toe and it touched [the victim’s] private area.

Brad Allen Dodson was arrested for two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16.

“We are aware and saddened by these allegations, and we are praying for everyone involved,” a statement from Scot Campbell, a deacon at Goldsby Baptist Church, read.

Campbell says that Dodson’s wife is no longer the children’s director at the church, adding that she resigned last summer.

Dodson’s next hearing is set for Jan. 18.