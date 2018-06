Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma City firefighters had a tough time getting to a fire to extinguish the flames early Monday morning.

The fire started about 2:30 a.m. near S.W. 149th St. and Penn. Ave. in Oklahoma City.

Crews used power tools to cut through the chain on the fence surrounding the structure.

Heavy overgrowth also proved to be an obstacle.

The barn is a total loss.

Firefighters are unsure what started the fire.